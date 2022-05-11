News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What is Vaani Eating?

What is Vaani Eating?

By Rediff Movies
May 11, 2022 15:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kiara has breakfast on a flight... Ayushmann makes an announcement... Vidya starts shooting...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor digs into her lettuce.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Getting goofy in the middle of a meal!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kiara Advani, meanwhile, enjoys a breakfast date on a flight with Rhyme.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana announces the release date for his next film Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha: 'उड़ान भरने को तैयार हैं हम. Having immense faith in my favourite pilot/director @anubhavsinhaa Taking off along with every Indian on the 27th May 2022.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vidya Balan starts shooting for Director Anu Menon's Neeyat, produced by Vikram Malhotra.
'Excited to begin shooting one of the most engaging scripts I have read in the recent times, with some of my favourite people.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sharmila Tagore makes an acting comeback after 11 years.
She will be seen in Fox Star Studios's Gulmohar to, be directed by Rahul V Chittella.
The film also stars Simran Rishi Bagga, Manoj Bajpayee, Kaveri Seth, Suraj Sharma, Utsavi Jha and Amol Palekar.
Thge movie legend was last seen in 2010's Break Ke Baad.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor goes on a biking trip with brother Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu in Europe.
The trio have done it before too.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kapil Sharma gets inspired by Akshay Kumar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Harshvardhan Rane tries his hand at photography.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonali Bendre shoots a shaadi special on Dance India Dance L'il Masters Season 5 with husband Goldie Behl.
'Bring your spouse to work day Thank you @goldiebehl for being such a sport.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Saqib Saleem takes a walk in London.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Saqib Saleem/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
How Akshay Became Prithviraj
How Akshay Became Prithviraj
'Such stories are not seen in films'
'Such stories are not seen in films'
'We are not making Pakeezah'
'We are not making Pakeezah'
Al Jazeera says Israel shot and killed its journalist
Al Jazeera says Israel shot and killed its journalist
282 skeletons of 1857 'mutiny' soldiers found
282 skeletons of 1857 'mutiny' soldiers found
Mohali attack: History-sheeter from Tarn Taran held
Mohali attack: History-sheeter from Tarn Taran held
Uber Cup: Sindhu loses as Korea thrash India
Uber Cup: Sindhu loses as Korea thrash India

More like this

Shiv-Hari's MAGIC in The Movies

Shiv-Hari's MAGIC in The Movies

Arjun Goes From FAT to FAB!

Arjun Goes From FAT to FAB!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances