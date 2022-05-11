What is Vaani Eating?

IMAGE: Sharmila Tagore makes an acting comeback after 11 years.

She will be seen in Fox Star Studios's Gulmohar to, be directed by Rahul V Chittella.

The film also stars Simran Rishi Bagga, Manoj Bajpayee, Kaveri Seth, Suraj Sharma, Utsavi Jha and Amol Palekar.

Thge movie legend was last seen in 2010's Break Ke Baad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram