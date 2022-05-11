What is Vaani Eating?

Kiara has breakfast on a flight... Ayushmann makes an announcement... Vidya starts shooting...
IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor digs into her lettuce.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Getting goofy in the middle of a meal!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Kiara Advani, meanwhile, enjoys a breakfast date on a flight with Rhyme.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram
IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana announces the release date for his next film Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha: 'उड़ान भरने को तैयार हैं हम. Having immense faith in my favourite pilot/director @anubhavsinhaa Taking off along with every Indian on the 27th May 2022.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram
IMAGE: Vidya Balan starts shooting for Director Anu Menon's Neeyat, produced by Vikram Malhotra.
'Excited to begin shooting one of the most engaging scripts I have read in the recent times, with some of my favourite people.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram
IMAGE: Sharmila Tagore makes an acting comeback after 11 years.
She will be seen in Fox Star Studios's Gulmohar to, be directed by Rahul V Chittella.
The film also stars Simran Rishi Bagga, Manoj Bajpayee, Kaveri Seth, Suraj Sharma, Utsavi Jha and Amol Palekar.
Thge movie legend was last seen in 2010's Break Ke Baad.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor goes on a biking trip with brother Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu in Europe.
The trio have done it before too.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram
IMAGE: Kapil Sharma gets inspired by Akshay Kumar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Harshvardhan Rane tries his hand at photography.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram
IMAGE: Sonali Bendre shoots a shaadi special on Dance India Dance L'il Masters Season 5 with husband Goldie Behl.
'Bring your spouse to work day Thank you @goldiebehl for being such a sport.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram
IMAGE: Saqib Saleem takes a walk in London.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Saqib Saleem/Instagram