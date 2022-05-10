News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shilpa Sees RED!

Shilpa Sees RED!

By Rediff Movies
May 10, 2022 14:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images to find out which stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar met on Monday.

 

IMAGE: How would you rate Shilpa Shetty's airport fashion on a scale 1 to 10?
Note the initials SSK (for Shilpa Shetty Kundra) engraved on her bag.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan flies off to Dubai for the All Star Football Club match. Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan will also play in the game.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Urfi Javed goes to the airport barefoot!
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Where's Randeep Hooda headed?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill oozes attitude before she catches a flight.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Jasmin Bhasin smiles for the camera.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut promotes Dhaakad, which releases on May 20.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan take Taimur to Taekwondo class.

 

IMAGE: Hichki actor Jannat Zubair with her brother Ayaan Zubair, who made his debut in the television series Jodha Akbar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Akshay Unimpressive As Prithviraj
Akshay Unimpressive As Prithviraj
Mommy Dearest! Kajal, Priyanka, Pooja...
Mommy Dearest! Kajal, Priyanka, Pooja...
Say Hello to Priyanka-Nick's Baby
Say Hello to Priyanka-Nick's Baby
What contributed to KKR's downfall in IPL 2022?
What contributed to KKR's downfall in IPL 2022?
Official probing corruption case against Pak PM dies
Official probing corruption case against Pak PM dies
Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma is dead
Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma is dead
Ayodhya visits, prayers priority of Centre: Pawar
Ayodhya visits, prayers priority of Centre: Pawar

More like this

Kangana's Lock Upp Ends

Kangana's Lock Upp Ends

Hrithik's Movie Date with Mum Pinky

Hrithik's Movie Date with Mum Pinky

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances