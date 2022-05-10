Shilpa Sees RED!

Please click on the images to find out which stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar met on Monday.
IMAGE: How would you rate Shilpa Shetty's airport fashion on a scale 1 to 10?
Note the initials SSK (for Shilpa Shetty Kundra) engraved on her bag.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan flies off to Dubai for the All Star Football Club match. Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan will also play in the game.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Urfi Javed goes to the airport barefoot!
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Where's Randeep Hooda headed?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill oozes attitude before she catches a flight.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Jasmin Bhasin smiles for the camera.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut promotes Dhaakad, which releases on May 20.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan take Taimur to Taekwondo class.
IMAGE: Hichki actor Jannat Zubair with her brother Ayaan Zubair, who made his debut in the television series Jodha Akbar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar