Like Kareena's Summer Fashion?

By Rediff Movies
May 11, 2022 10:09 IST
What is Kareena Kapoor's summer style?

The trend-setting movie star is always glamorous, whether she's heading to a party or the gym.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Kareena's style files.

 

IMAGE: Kareena makes blue look cool.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hoodie style.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Comfort is as important as fashion for Bebo.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Here's a mix of style and attitude.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
