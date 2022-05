Rest Well, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed into the ages on May 10. He was 83.

Celebrities from the music fraternity paid their respects to Panditji at his State funeral in north west Mumbai.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's final journey.

IMAGE: Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan condole with Rahul Sharma, Panditji's son, and his wife Barkha Sharma.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and flautist Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia as Shiv-Hari began their career as composers in the Hindi film industry with Silsila in 1981.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia with Javed Akhtar who had made his debut as a lyricist in Silsila.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi mourns Panditji who passed away on the 20th death anniversary of her father Kaifi Azmi.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Jatin Pandit and son Raahul Pandit.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Lalit Pandit with Javed Akhtar and brother Jatin.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Roopkumar Rathod.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sarod player Ayaan Ali Bangash.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Asit Kumarr Modi, actor and film-maker.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Taufiq Qureshi.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar