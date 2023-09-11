Captain America Chris Evans Weds

IMAGE: Alba Baptista and Chris Evans. Photographs: Axel Schmidt/Pool RC2G0O98DP2S/Reuters. Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Captain America: The First Avenger actor Chris Evans has tied the knot with Portuguese actor Alba Baptista, People reported.

According to a source who spoke to People magazine, the actor wed Baptista, 26, on Saturday, Seltember 9, 2023, in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The wedding was attended by several of the couple's friends including Chris Hemsworth (who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and his wife Elsa Pataky, Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man in the MCU) and Susan Downey, Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye in the MCU), John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt.

Hemsworth, Downey, their wives, and Renner were seen conversing and dining at the Contessa restaurant within the five-star Newbury Boston hotel.

Soon after midnight on Saturday, Krasinski and Blunt were seen leaving the celebrations.

According to People, the Portuguese actor -- best known for her drama series Warrior Nun -- hails from Sudbury, Massachusetts, and has been dating Chris for over a year.

A source added at the time, 'They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends adore her.'

On Valentine's Day earlier this year, Evans posted a collage of pictures of himself and his girlfriend.

He also featured pictures of the couple enjoying some PDA, going on vacation and hiking together, as well as spending time with his dog Dodger.

Earlier, Evans posted a video collection of himself and Baptista scaring each other while doing laundry, passing through doorways, or just walking past each other on his Instagram Story, as per People.