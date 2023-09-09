Looking At Varun's 'Happy Place'

Aahana-Karisma make new friends... Divya takes a taxi ride... Nia goes bungee-jumping...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan finds his 'happy place' in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra makes a friend in Nashik.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta checks into Copenhagen and writes, 'Thank you @airbnb for this gorgeous rare home! One entire side of the apartment opens to the #rundetaarn /the Round Tower and the Trinitas Kirke (Church). The windows and building you see through the church on the left is mah. Really cool to see from the other perspective!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag enjoys her stay at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla/Instagram

Divya Khosla promotes a song Simroon Tera Naam from her coming film Yaariyan 2 with fellow actot Yash Daas Gupta and take a taxi ride in Kolkata.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor says hello to new friends at a park in the US.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma goes bungee-jumping in Uttarakhand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Javed Akhtar/Instagram

Javed Akhtar is awarded an honorary doctorate of literature at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, as wife Shabana Azmi and son Farhan Akhtar cheer him.