News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Looking At Varun's 'Happy Place'

Looking At Varun's 'Happy Place'

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 09, 2023 11:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aahana-Karisma make new friends... Divya takes a taxi ride... Nia goes bungee-jumping...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan finds his 'happy place' in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra makes a friend in Nashik.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta checks into Copenhagen and writes, 'Thank you @airbnb for this gorgeous rare home! One entire side of the apartment opens to the #rundetaarn /the Round Tower and the Trinitas Kirke (Church). The windows and building you see through the church on the left is mah. Really cool to see from the other perspective!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag enjoys her stay at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla/Instagram

Divya Khosla promotes a song Simroon Tera Naam from her coming film Yaariyan 2 with fellow actot Yash Daas Gupta and take a taxi ride in Kolkata.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor says hello to new friends at a park in the US.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma goes bungee-jumping in Uttarakhand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Javed Akhtar/Instagram

Javed Akhtar is awarded an honorary doctorate of literature at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, as wife Shabana Azmi and son Farhan Akhtar cheer him.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Aamir Play 26/11 Prosecutor?
Will Aamir Play 26/11 Prosecutor?
'Many times I felt I wouldn't survive'
'Many times I felt I wouldn't survive'
The Man Who Made Shah Rukh Dance
The Man Who Made Shah Rukh Dance
PIX: Conway, Mitchell tons power NZ to big win
PIX: Conway, Mitchell tons power NZ to big win
Akshata Gets Rishi Ready For India
Akshata Gets Rishi Ready For India
G20 Summit begins: Here's what will happen over 2 days
G20 Summit begins: Here's what will happen over 2 days
Markets see 70% chance BJP forming next govt
Markets see 70% chance BJP forming next govt

More like this

See Parineeti-Raghav's Wedding Reception Invite

See Parineeti-Raghav's Wedding Reception Invite

Why Are The Women So Screechy?

Why Are The Women So Screechy?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances