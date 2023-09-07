See Parineeti-Raghav's Wedding Reception Invite

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Wedding preparations for Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are in full swing.

On Wednesday, a picture of the couple's reception invitation went viral on social media.

It features a rose-gold coloured motif design on a white background and reads, 'Alka & Sunil Chadha invite you for the reception lunch of their son Raghav And Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023. TAJ Chandigarh.'

This will be followed by another reception in Gurugram.

Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot at The Leela Palace.

The Oberoi Udaivilas is also booked for the wedding festivities.

Wedding festivities will take place on September 23 and 24, as per reports, starting with the haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

Around 200 guests and more than 50 VVIP guests will be in attendance.

Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti will be there too.

Politicians include former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien.

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones.