Who's Aditi Waiting For?

Walking the red carpet at Cannes is special for anyone involved with the movies.

No wonder Aditi Rao Hydari was so excited.

'The moment I’ve been waiting for #mylifeisamovie,' she writes on the gram.

Please click on the images for a closer look at the beautiful Aditi.

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari made her red carpet debut in this pink and red gown by designer Mark Bumgarner.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

IMAGE: She also explored the streets of Cannes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

IMAGE: Aditi's homage to the summer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

IMAGE: Who's she looking for?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

IMAGE: Can you look away?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

IMAGE: Time for some pet pooja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram