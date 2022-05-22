News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who's Aditi Waiting For?

Who's Aditi Waiting For?

By Rediff Movies
May 22, 2022 16:16 IST
Walking the red carpet at Cannes is special for anyone involved with the movies.

No wonder Aditi Rao Hydari was so excited.

'The moment I’ve been waiting for #mylifeisamovie,' she writes on the gram.

Please click on the images for a closer look at the beautiful Aditi.

 

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari made her red carpet debut in this pink and red gown by designer Mark Bumgarner.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She also explored the streets of Cannes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aditi's homage to the summer.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Who's she looking for?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Can you look away?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Time for some pet pooja.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
