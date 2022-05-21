News
Look who's at Cannes! Meera Chopra

By Rediff Movies
May 21, 2022 17:50 IST
Meera Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's cousin, has reached Cannes as well.

She was there to unveil the first look of her film, Safed, co-starring Abhay Verma. The film has been directed by Sandip Singh.

Meera and the Safed team attended the screening of George Miller's Three Thousand Years Of Longing, starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba.

Please click on the images for a look at Meera.

 

IMAGE: Meera Chopra's pink gown was beautifully sequinned.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: She opted for diamond jewellery.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A light shade of pink tinted her lips.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Her hair was held back in a sleek ponytail.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Meera, her co-star Abhay Verma and debutant director Sandip Singh unveiled the first look of their film, Safed.

 

IMAGE: Producer Vinod Bhanushali joined Meera, Abhay and Sandip on the red carpet

 

IMAGE: As did Co-producers Juhi Parekh Mehta and Vishal Gurani.

 

 

 
X

 

Rediff Movies
