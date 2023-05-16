Aishwarya, Deepika, Sonam's ICONIC Cannes Moments

Over the years, a lot of B-town beauties have rocked the red carpet and made their presence felt at Cannes, strutting in one-of-a-kind designer couture pieces.
So before the 76th Cannes Film Festival commences on May 16, we jog down memory lane and look at some of Bollywood's best fashionable moments at Cannes till date.
After a lot of hit and misses with her red carpet outings, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took everyone's breath away when she wore a stunning Roberto Cavalli gold outfit in 2014.
Ash channeled her inner gold goddess and simply looked WOW with her statement red lips and luscious wavy locks.
In 2017, Mrs Bachchan had her Princess moment at Cannes in a beautiful, well-structured, icy blue gown designed to perfection by Michael Cinco.
She definitely redefined elegance and how!
Deepika Padukone, who has been a regular at Cannes for a while now, has served us many delectable looks.
In 2018, the actress went bold and beautiful in a sheer embellished Zuhair Murad gown and aced the red carpet look.
Last year, at the screening of Armageddon Time, Deepika stepped out in a gorgeous custom-made, scarlet Louis Vuitton gown with plunging neckline and finished off her look with a Cartier diamond neck piece.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuck to her fashionista tag and made a grand debut at Cannes in 2019 wearing a sequinned dual-toned, strapless Roberto Cavalli gown featuring a dramatic train.
Next, Priyanka impressed everyone with her white strapless tulle gown designed by Georges Hobeika.
Simple yet ethereal!
Another B-town beauty who made a splendid debut at Cannes was Katrina Kaif back in 2015.
Katrina turned heads in a strapless black Oscar de la Renta gown which perfectly complimented her long red tresses.
Also, who can forget Katrina's red hot avatar at the prestigious film festival, right?
Her Elie Saab ensemble indeed scored high on our fashion meter.
In 2017, Sonam Kapoor stormed the Cannes red carpet in a body-fitted pink chiffon gown by Eli Saab and looked absolutely breathtaking.
In 2019, Sonam experimented with her appearance in a white power-suit with a long train designed by Ralph and Russo and succeeded in winning hearts by teaming it up with a statement Chopard neckpiece.
Kangana Ranaut made her presence felt at Cannes for the first time in 2018 and the actress didn't disappoint with her sartorial choices at all.
Her backless sheer dull-grey Zuhair Murad gown with sequins all-over and a dramatic train was a risky number but Ms Ranaut pulled it off with lots of sass and confidence.
Kangana upped the ante further when she wore a heavily embroidered catsuit from Nedo and owned it like a total rockstar on the red carpet.
Urvashi Rautela looked nothing less than a diva in an eye-catching white tulle gown by Tony Ward as she made her debut appearance at Cannes last year.
For her second outing, the leggy lass opted for a black off-shoulder ruffled gown and dazzled her way onto the red carpet.
Pooja Hegde also made her Cannes debut last year in a dreamy feather ball gown with a sweetheart neckline designed by Maison Geyanna Youness.
She looked equally ravishing in her next appearance where she stepped out in a white floral dress with matching cape designed by Honayda.
Television hottie Hina Khan made a memorable debut at Cannes when she walked the red carpet in an embellished grey Zaid Nakad gown featuring long, dramatic, sleeves.
Hina won the fashion police over again when she turned up on the red carpet donning a ruffled metallic gown with thigh high slit by Alin Le' Kal.