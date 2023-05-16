Aishwarya, Deepika, Sonam's ICONIC Cannes Moments

Over the years, a lot of B-town beauties have rocked the red carpet and made their presence felt at Cannes, strutting in one-of-a-kind designer couture pieces.

So before the 76th Cannes Film Festival commences on May 16, we jog down memory lane and look at some of Bollywood's best fashionable moments at Cannes till date.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

After a lot of hit and misses with her red carpet outings, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took everyone's breath away when she wore a stunning Roberto Cavalli gold outfit in 2014.

Ash channeled her inner gold goddess and simply looked WOW with her statement red lips and luscious wavy locks.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In 2017, Mrs Bachchan had her Princess moment at Cannes in a beautiful, well-structured, icy blue gown designed to perfection by Michael Cinco.

She definitely redefined elegance and how!

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Deepika Padukone, who has been a regular at Cannes for a while now, has served us many delectable looks.

In 2018, the actress went bold and beautiful in a sheer embellished Zuhair Murad gown and aced the red carpet look.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Last year, at the screening of Armageddon Time, Deepika stepped out in a gorgeous custom-made, scarlet Louis Vuitton gown with plunging neckline and finished off her look with a Cartier diamond neck piece.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuck to her fashionista tag and made a grand debut at Cannes in 2019 wearing a sequinned dual-toned, strapless Roberto Cavalli gown featuring a dramatic train.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Next, Priyanka impressed everyone with her white strapless tulle gown designed by Georges Hobeika.

Simple yet ethereal!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Twitter

Another B-town beauty who made a splendid debut at Cannes was Katrina Kaif back in 2015.

Katrina turned heads in a strapless black Oscar de la Renta gown which perfectly complimented her long red tresses.

Photograph: Danny E Martindale/Getty Images

Also, who can forget Katrina's red hot avatar at the prestigious film festival, right?

Her Elie Saab ensemble indeed scored high on our fashion meter.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In 2017, Sonam Kapoor stormed the Cannes red carpet in a body-fitted pink chiffon gown by Eli Saab and looked absolutely breathtaking.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

In 2019, Sonam experimented with her appearance in a white power-suit with a long train designed by Ralph and Russo and succeeded in winning hearts by teaming it up with a statement Chopard neckpiece.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut made her presence felt at Cannes for the first time in 2018 and the actress didn't disappoint with her sartorial choices at all.

Her backless sheer dull-grey Zuhair Murad gown with sequins all-over and a dramatic train was a risky number but Ms Ranaut pulled it off with lots of sass and confidence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana upped the ante further when she wore a heavily embroidered catsuit from Nedo and owned it like a total rockstar on the red carpet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela looked nothing less than a diva in an eye-catching white tulle gown by Tony Ward as she made her debut appearance at Cannes last year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

For her second outing, the leggy lass opted for a black off-shoulder ruffled gown and dazzled her way onto the red carpet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde also made her Cannes debut last year in a dreamy feather ball gown with a sweetheart neckline designed by Maison Geyanna Youness.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

She looked equally ravishing in her next appearance where she stepped out in a white floral dress with matching cape designed by Honayda.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Television hottie Hina Khan made a memorable debut at Cannes when she walked the red carpet in an embellished grey Zaid Nakad gown featuring long, dramatic, sleeves.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Hina won the fashion police over again when she turned up on the red carpet donning a ruffled metallic gown with thigh high slit by Alin Le' Kal.