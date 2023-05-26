Cannes: Aditi Is In Full Bloom

After looking like a Disney Princess, Aditi Rao Hydari took it a notch higher as she walked the red carpet in a strapless, bright yellow, ruffled ball gown.
The actor attended the screening of Catherine Breillat's erotic French drama, L'Ete Dernier (Last Summer).
The gown has been designed by Michael Cinco, who is responsible for Aishwarya Rai's Cinderella moment at Cannes.
Aditi's accessories included a gold heart-shapped earrings, a statement ring and multi-coloured high heels.
Aditi posted her look on Instagram, and captioned it, 'In full bloom.'
It takes a village to dress up a celebrity for Cannes, and Aditi tags them in her post.