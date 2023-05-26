News
Cannes: Aditi Is In Full Bloom

Cannes: Aditi Is In Full Bloom

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 26, 2023 10:30 IST
Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

After looking like a Disney Princess, Aditi Rao Hydari took it a notch higher as she walked the red carpet in a strapless, bright yellow, ruffled ball gown.

 

Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The actor attended the screening of Catherine Breillat's erotic French drama, L'Ete Dernier (Last Summer).

 

Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The gown has been designed by Michael Cinco, who is responsible for Aishwarya Rai's Cinderella moment at Cannes.

 

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Aditi's accessories included a gold heart-shapped earrings, a statement ring and multi-coloured high heels.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi posted her look on Instagram, and captioned it, 'In full bloom.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

It takes a village to dress up a celebrity for Cannes, and Aditi tags them in her post.

REDIFF MOVIES
