Cannes: Aditi Is In Full Bloom

Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

After looking like a Disney Princess, Aditi Rao Hydari took it a notch higher as she walked the red carpet in a strapless, bright yellow, ruffled ball gown.

Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The actor attended the screening of Catherine Breillat's erotic French drama, L'Ete Dernier (Last Summer).

Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The gown has been designed by Michael Cinco, who is responsible for Aishwarya Rai's Cinderella moment at Cannes.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Aditi's accessories included a gold heart-shapped earrings, a statement ring and multi-coloured high heels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi posted her look on Instagram, and captioned it, 'In full bloom.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

It takes a village to dress up a celebrity for Cannes, and Aditi tags them in her post.