Can you take your eyes off Kareena?

Can you take your eyes off Kareena?

By Rediff Movies
September 07, 2022 08:45 IST
Kareena Kapoor can make even gym wear look hot!

The actor looks glamorous in *anything* she wears and here shows off the Autumn Winter 2022 collection from Puma.

 

Kareena looks fierce in a mix of gold, black and leopard print.

 

Her outfit gets a lot of comments from her friends in the industry.

Vijay Varma, her co-star from their under-production project The Devotion Of Suspect X, quips, 'Falling prey to your highness.'

Bebo replies, 'Devotion hai.'

 

Kareena's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan says, 'Fit and Fabulous ! Love the range puma has.... !'

 

Kareena lets her eyes do all the talking.

 

Cool attitude, Bebo style.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Rediff Movies
