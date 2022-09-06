News
Nora's Palat Moment

Nora's Palat Moment

By Rediff Movies
September 06, 2022 15:45 IST
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will go retro this week.

Judges Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi bring back the flounces and the feathers.

Contestant Nia Sharma goes wild while Amruta Khanvilkar brings on the bling. 

Karan Johar, meanwhile, takes it to the next level!

Nora Fatehi looks stunning in an embellished orange sari and stylish blouse.

 

Don't miss the big bow and the feathers.

 

Madhuri Dixit brings polka dots back in fashion.

 

As does Karan Johar.

 

Does pink work with the houndstooth print? Maniesh Paul certainly thinks so. 

 

Who nailed the retro look?

 

Did Nia Sharma get the retro memo? 

 

Amruta Khanvilkar looks uber stylish in a blingy bodycon suit.

 

Dheeraj Dhoopar gives her serious competition.

Rediff Movies
