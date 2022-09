Just what do stars do when they travel? Let's take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran holidays in Barcelona with daughter Radha and husband Andrei Koscheev.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone attends the six-hour Arjunado Music Festival in Kochi. This is Sunny's first DJ performance in Kerala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan visits a car showroom in Turkey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Kirti Kulhari seeks blessings in a gurudwara in Chandigarh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan visits the Wat Pho temple in Bangkok.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram

Sai Pallavi and her sister Pooja Kannan take a family trip after a long time.