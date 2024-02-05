Mumbai Celebrates Gay Pride

It has been a long hard road for the LGBTQIA+ community in India.

After the decriminalisation of Section 377, their last big legal win, they have continued their struggle to have the same rights as every other Indian.

Last year, they faced a setback as the Supreme Court directed their plea for legalising same sex marriages to Parliament. But that has not stopped the gay community from celebrating their achievements.

This year, the Pride Parade returned to Mumbai after four long years. And hundreds, draped in rainbow colours, participated and showed solidarity towards the LGBTQIA+ community.

The 2.5 kilometre parade began at and returned to the historic August Kranti Maidan, located in south Mumbai.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captured the happy faces and happy feelings at the walkabout.

IMAGE: A participant gets his face painted in rainbow colours before the parade.

IMAGE: My life, my identity, but that does not make me different.

IMAGE: A selfie with the flags.

IMAGE: You could also get a free hug if you like.

IMAGE: Getting the massive, joyous flag ready for the parade.

IMAGE: 'Love' says the poster, 'is love. Whether it's your kind of love or mine, love is still just love.'

Joining the parade was India's first community-based organisation for the LGBTQIA+ community, the Humsafar Trust, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

IMAGE: Fashion designer and former Bigg Boss contestant Rohit Verma wouldn't miss showing his solidarity for the world.

IMAGE: From alta handprinted saris to glittering vest and shorts, there was no dearth of ways in which the participants expressed their happiness.

Even this street dog was mesmerised by their energetic fugdi (a Maharashtrian folk dance form).

IMAGE: The ever-bustling Mumbai takes a pause to capture the parade on their omnipresent cell phones.

IMAGE: It was not just the LGBTQIA+ community that was on the street; the supporters of their cause were there as well.

IMAGE: It's time to reflect.

IMAGE: Harish Iyer, a bank employee, had painted a baby on his stomach, "We all have inner child in us and even transmen can bear children," he says.

IMAGE: Irrespective of their sexuality, everyone is entitled to a full life!

IMAGE: Everyone felt free to express their creativity.

Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com