News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Shraddha's Post-Diwali Complaint

Shraddha's Post-Diwali Complaint

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 21, 2024 06:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mallika gets nostalgic... Manushi is caught on set... Ranveer shows us what his day is made of...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

'Lights utar gayi, rangoli mit gayi par mithaiyon ke calories abhi bhi wahi hain. Green tea se break khatam,' complains Shraddha Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

'Nostalgia for old style landline telephones, I miss the simplicity of real phone calls especially in today's fast paced screen dominated world,' says Mallika Sherawat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar takes a picture break during a shoot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh knows she looks like a dream in a white outfit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari is 'thrilled to introduce and be the face of Aisha Rao's (@aisharaoofficial) latest campaign, Matilda'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria says, 'Thank you for such warm birthday wishes! This is how I spent the day and evening.. Putting together a grazing table with bitings we've picked up from across the world and lots of flowers and candles for our oldest and dearest friends.. wearing one of my favourite buys from @tallermarmo.

'We spent the eve singing, dancing, laughing and chatting in the company of those we love most. The last image is quite possibly my favourite picture of baby (and adult) @piasutaria and sums up my mood for the year.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

'From Madras Cafe to The Sabarmati Report, it's been quite an enriching journey. To be honored for embodying diverse characters is humbling. Thank you @nexbrands.inc for the award for the "Extraordinaire sensational performer"', posts Raashii Khanna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh's day is made of 'Vitamin D and SuperYou.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

'I can play with my wig better than most people's real hair,' says Hina Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma asks, 'Guess which film I won the award for This dress is hand-painted and gifted to me by @dimple_m_soni and @mayur_fabric_art . I should win an award for being the luckiest actress also.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'India In 1947 Was A Ticking Time Bomb'
'India In 1947 Was A Ticking Time Bomb'
8 Times You Couldn't Look Away From Zeenat Aman
8 Times You Couldn't Look Away From Zeenat Aman
Who's Aditi Mistry?
Who's Aditi Mistry?
Odisha tribal woman attacked, forced to eat human waste
Odisha tribal woman attacked, forced to eat human waste
Maoist leader Vikram Gowda killed in K'taka encounter
Maoist leader Vikram Gowda killed in K'taka encounter
Maoist-hit Gadchiroli beats Mumbai's voter turnout
Maoist-hit Gadchiroli beats Mumbai's voter turnout
ED, CBI step up probe against Bitcoin Ponzi scam suspect
ED, CBI step up probe against Bitcoin Ponzi scam suspect
More like this
Look Who's Following KJo's Footsteps!
Look Who's Following KJo's Footsteps!
A R Rahman Speaks Out On His Divorce
A R Rahman Speaks Out On His Divorce

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances