Shraddha's Post-Diwali Complaint

Mallika gets nostalgic... Manushi is caught on set... Ranveer shows us what his day is made of...
'Lights utar gayi, rangoli mit gayi par mithaiyon ke calories abhi bhi wahi hain. Green tea se break khatam,' complains Shraddha Kapoor.
'Nostalgia for old style landline telephones, I miss the simplicity of real phone calls especially in today's fast paced screen dominated world,' says Mallika Sherawat.
Manushi Chhillar takes a picture break during a shoot.
Rakul Singh knows she looks like a dream in a white outfit.
Sharvari is 'thrilled to introduce and be the face of Aisha Rao's (@aisharaoofficial) latest campaign, Matilda'.
Tara Sutaria says, 'Thank you for such warm birthday wishes! This is how I spent the day and evening.. Putting together a grazing table with bitings we've picked up from across the world and lots of flowers and candles for our oldest and dearest friends.. wearing one of my favourite buys from @tallermarmo.
'We spent the eve singing, dancing, laughing and chatting in the company of those we love most. The last image is quite possibly my favourite picture of baby (and adult) @piasutaria and sums up my mood for the year.'
'From Madras Cafe to The Sabarmati Report, it's been quite an enriching journey. To be honored for embodying diverse characters is humbling. Thank you @nexbrands.inc for the award for the "Extraordinaire sensational performer"', posts Raashii Khanna.
Ranveer Singh's day is made of 'Vitamin D and SuperYou.'
'I can play with my wig better than most people's real hair,' says Hina Khan.
Adah Sharma asks, 'Guess which film I won the award for This dress is hand-painted and gifted to me by @dimple_m_soni and @mayur_fabric_art . I should win an award for being the luckiest actress also.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com