Shraddha's Post-Diwali Complaint

Mallika gets nostalgic... Manushi is caught on set... Ranveer shows us what his day is made of...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

'Lights utar gayi, rangoli mit gayi par mithaiyon ke calories abhi bhi wahi hain. Green tea se break khatam,' complains Shraddha Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

'Nostalgia for old style landline telephones, I miss the simplicity of real phone calls especially in today's fast paced screen dominated world,' says Mallika Sherawat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar takes a picture break during a shoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh knows she looks like a dream in a white outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari is 'thrilled to introduce and be the face of Aisha Rao's (@aisharaoofficial) latest campaign, Matilda'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria says, 'Thank you for such warm birthday wishes! This is how I spent the day and evening.. Putting together a grazing table with bitings we've picked up from across the world and lots of flowers and candles for our oldest and dearest friends.. wearing one of my favourite buys from @tallermarmo.

'We spent the eve singing, dancing, laughing and chatting in the company of those we love most. The last image is quite possibly my favourite picture of baby (and adult) @piasutaria and sums up my mood for the year.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

'From Madras Cafe to The Sabarmati Report, it's been quite an enriching journey. To be honored for embodying diverse characters is humbling. Thank you @nexbrands.inc for the award for the "Extraordinaire sensational performer"', posts Raashii Khanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh's day is made of 'Vitamin D and SuperYou.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

'I can play with my wig better than most people's real hair,' says Hina Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma asks, 'Guess which film I won the award for This dress is hand-painted and gifted to me by @dimple_m_soni and @mayur_fabric_art . I should win an award for being the luckiest actress also.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com