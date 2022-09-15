Can You Decipher Deepika's Message?

Sushmita starts shooting... Kangana's state of Emergency...Kapil goes to Toronto...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone shares stunning pictures from the Mijwan Couture Show, where she was a showstopper for Designer Manish Malhotra.

Yes, this was the fashion show when she kissed Ranveer Singh on the ramp.

She shares a cryptic message too: 'Everybody fixing their bodies, nobody fixing their souls.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan wishes his pretty niece Suranika: 'Thank you for being born as my family. But in a different world if you were not and we met as strangers, I'd definitely want to be your friend! Happy birthday beautiful suranika Love you !'

Suranika is his sister Sunaina's daughter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

While everyone is wondering if her love affair with Lalit Modi has ended, Sushmita Sen moves on in life.

'Sun Set..Sen Rise!!! Life has been crazy busy... getting ready to shoot a brand new Web Series... one that has my heart!! I miss you guys & love you beyond!!!' she updates US.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kanagana Ranaut shares a pictures from the sets of Emergency and writes, 'It's not only the destination but also the journey that matters. It's not only those you end up with but also those who walk along matters ... Team work is dream work...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma and Nandita Das mingle with Deepa Mehta at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Kapil's film Zwigato, where he plays a delivery boy, directed by Das, premiered at the festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora takes a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

'I never miss my gym time,' says Laxmi Raai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra plays tourist in her hometown Lucknow, and visits the Rumi Darwaza.