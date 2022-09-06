News
Has Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen Love Ended?

Has Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen Love Ended?

By Rediff Cricket
September 06, 2022
Lalit Modi

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Lalit Kumar Modi/Twitter

It looks like things aren't the same between Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen anymore.

The former Indian Premier League chairman has replaced his Instagram profile picture with a solo image and has also removed the mush from his bio.

From the earlier bio, which read, 'Founder @iplt20 India Premier League Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47', his latest simply reads, 'Founder @iplt20 India Premier League'.

 

Earlier, Modi had changed his display picture on Instagram to a photo with the former Miss Universe and his bio announced Sen as his 'love', but now, all of that has been erased from his Instagram handle.

Sushmita, on her part, never confirmed that she was in a relationship with Modi even as the businessman quite proudly declared they were a couple.

