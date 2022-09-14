Shabana Azmi Reunites With Shekhar Kapur

Shabana Azmi -- who turns 72 on Sunday, September 18 -- made a splash at the Toronto International Film Festival as she walked the red carpet at the world premiere of her new film What's Love Got To Do With It.

The film sees her reunite with her Masoom Director (and sometime boyfriend) Shekhar Kapur along with a host of international stars.

Emma Thompson, who plays a pivotal role in the film, did not attend the event.

Photograph: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Shabana mingles with cast members Lily James -- remember Lady Rose MacClare from Downtown Abbey? -- as well as Pakistani actress Sajal Aly, who played Sridevi's daughter in Mom.

Photograph: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Shabana updates us, 'Red carpet TIFF for the premiere of Shekhar Kapur's Whats love got To do With It got 2 standing ovations .. people laughed people cried and the response was overwhelming ! Bravo#Jemima Khan #Lily James #Sajal Aly and above all #Shekhar Kapur. We missed the wonderful Emma Thompson and Shahzad Ali.'

Photograph: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Asim Chaudhry, Nitin Sawhney, Naughty Boy, Jemima Khan, Lily James, Shekhar Kapur, Shabana Azmi, Sajal Aly, Jeff Mirza and guests at the screening.

Nitin Sawhney has composed the music, featuring songs sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Kanika Kapoor.

Photograph: Kennedy Pollard/Getty Images for RBC

The film has been written by Jemima Khan -- Imran Khan's former wife and the mother of his two sons is seen above with Shekhar Kapoor -- and tells the story of documentary film-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), who meets an endless stream of Mr Wrongs, much to her mother's (Emma Thompson) dismay.

When her neighbour (Shazad Latif) tells her about his upcoming arranged marriage, Zoe wonders if it will help her find true love too.

Photograph: Kennedy Pollard/Getty Images for RBC

Shabana changes into a black outfit with a hint of gold.