K3G Song Heads For Bridgerton

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachcan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Season 2 of Netflix's very popular series Bridgerton will have a prominent Indian presence.

The Lata Mangeshkar rendered title song in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will be re-structured as an orchestral item by American composer Kris Bowers to be part of the narrative.

Lalit Pandit, one-half of the duo which composed the title song for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, can't get over the sheer prestige of an Indian film song making it into such a highly acclaimed series.

"Since I don't watch much of the Web serials I had no clue about the reach and popularity of Bridgerton. When my son told me how popular it is I was like, 'Hmmmm, looks like we've done something to be proud of.' It's an amazing achievement for the title song of K3G to get selected for being remixed and played in the popular Netflix series season two of Bridgerton."

IMAGE: Lalit Pandit with Lata Mangeshkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lalit Pandit/Instagram

The fact that the Goddess Of All Melodious Things sang it makes the honour even more special for Lalit.

"Of course, it is a wonderful composition and that it is sung by the Indian Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar makes it doubly special," says Lalit. "My brother Jatin and I had the rare privilege of recording imperishable melodies with Lataji in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Jab Pyar Kissise Hota Hai and K3G."

"Every detail of Lataji's presence during the recording of the K3G song is etched in my mind. I am sure she is smiling down at us and feeling very proud of us," Lalit adds

"I am very excited to know the changes they have made to my music and incorporated in Bridgerton. I will be keenly looking forward to watching my song in the Netflix series. It's exciting!"