OTT This Week: Matrix. Masala. Mysteries

Matrix, masala or mysteries, it's all there on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your picks:

The Worst Person in The World

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Norwegian (with subtitles)



Set in modern-day Oslo, Joachim Trier's acclaimed existential drama explores an about-to-turn 30 woman's choices as she goes through the exasperations of life and love.

Beast

Where to watch? Netflix, Sun NXT

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

An ex-R&AW agent will rise to the challenge in the tradition of a true blue masala hero after a mall is taken hostage by terrorists in Vijay's brand new offering.

The Matrix Resurrections

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Keanu Reeves as Neo is back to chasing the white rabbit in a fourth film of the Matrix series to explore reality like never before. Oh, and Priyanka Chopra also stars.

Oussekine

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: French (with subtitles)

The four-part French drama revisits the real-life events of 1986 in Paris after a French-Algerian student becomes a fatal target of police brutality and the ensuing protest for justice.

Kallan

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Set in the 1980s, Kallan looks at the extreme impact on professional hunters and their livelihoods after government imposes a ban on the same.

A Hero

Where to watch? BookMyShow Stream

Language: Persian (with subtitles)

Asgar Farhadi's Grand Prix-winning, controversy-ridden A Hero, for which he fought plagiarism charges in court is a human story of ethics and integrity about a man out on temporary parole to repay the debt amount to his creditor.

One For the Road

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Produced by Wong Kar Wai, the lyrical Thai road trip drama chronicles the mood and moments between a bar owner and his terminally-ill best friend's final journey.

Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Against the backdrop of the great Indian wedding unfolds a quirky drama about an uncle, a former goon turned new leaf, entrusted with overseeing his niece's marriage.

Puzhu

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

The Mammootty-spearheaded crime thriller about a father-son promises to pack in tons of darkness and intrigue.

Saani Kaayidham

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

High on violence and rage, Keerthy Suresh opts for a Kill Bill style revenge path in Arun Matheswaran's vendetta story.

The Kashmir Files

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Director Vivek Agnihotri's contentious take on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits found much success at the box-office. Now it's available on streaming too.

Ordeal by Innocence

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: English

Close on the heels of The ABC Murders follows another Agatha Christie mystery split into three episodes investigating the murder of a wealthy heiress.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer gets the series treatment as Manuel Garcia-Rulfo slips into the role of defence attorney Mickey Haller -- previously played by Mathew McConaughey for the big screen.