Rediff.com  » Movies » OTT This Week: Matrix. Masala. Mysteries

OTT This Week: Matrix. Masala. Mysteries

By SUKANYA VERMA
May 13, 2022 09:24 IST
Matrix, masala or mysteries, it's all there on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your picks:

The Worst Person in The World
Where to watch? Mubi
Language: Norwegian (with subtitles)

Set in modern-day Oslo, Joachim Trier's acclaimed existential drama explores an about-to-turn 30 woman's choices as she goes through the exasperations of life and love.

 

Beast
Where to watch? Netflix, Sun NXT
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

An ex-R&AW agent will rise to the challenge in the tradition of a true blue masala hero after a mall is taken hostage by terrorists in Vijay's brand new offering.

 

The Matrix Resurrections
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Keanu Reeves as Neo is back to chasing the white rabbit in a fourth film of the Matrix series to explore reality like never before. Oh, and Priyanka Chopra also stars.

 

Oussekine
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: French (with subtitles)

The four-part French drama revisits the real-life events of 1986 in Paris after a French-Algerian student becomes a fatal target of police brutality and the ensuing protest for justice.

 

Kallan
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Set in the 1980s, Kallan looks at the extreme impact on professional hunters and their livelihoods after government imposes a ban on the same.

 

A Hero
Where to watch? BookMyShow Stream
Language: Persian (with subtitles)

Asgar Farhadi's Grand Prix-winning, controversy-ridden A Hero, for which he fought plagiarism charges in court is a human story of ethics and integrity about a man out on temporary parole to repay the debt amount to his creditor.

 

One For the Road
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Produced by Wong Kar Wai, the lyrical Thai road trip drama chronicles the mood and moments between a bar owner and his terminally-ill best friend's final journey.

 

Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Against the backdrop of the great Indian wedding unfolds a quirky drama about an uncle, a former goon turned new leaf, entrusted with overseeing his niece's marriage.

 

Puzhu
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

The Mammootty-spearheaded crime thriller about a father-son promises to pack in tons of darkness and intrigue.

 

Saani Kaayidham
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

High on violence and rage, Keerthy Suresh opts for a Kill Bill style revenge path in Arun Matheswaran's vendetta story.

 

The Kashmir Files
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi

Director Vivek Agnihotri's contentious take on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits found much success at the box-office. Now it's available on streaming too.

 

Ordeal by Innocence
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: English

Close on the heels of The ABC Murders follows another Agatha Christie mystery split into three episodes investigating the murder of a wealthy heiress.

 

The Lincoln Lawyer
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer gets the series treatment as Manuel Garcia-Rulfo slips into the role of defence attorney Mickey Haller -- previously played by Mathew McConaughey for the big screen.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
