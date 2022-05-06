Rehabilitation of street kids, pet parenting, housing dreams, desert dramas and life-changing magicians, Sukanya Verma suggests all this and more on OTT this week.
Jhund
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Amitabh Bachchan's retired sports teacher volunteers to help underprivileged kids realise their flair for football and a better future in Nagraj Manjule's socially driven sports drama.
Pet Puraan
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Marathi (with subtitles)
Constantly nagged by family and relatives to have a kid, a young married couple opts to become pet parents of a dog and cat instead. Only it's nowhere as easy as they thought.
Home Shanti
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: Hindi
A slice-of-middle-class-life, Home Shanti looks at the challenges faced by an elderly couple in building their own house with wit and warmth.
The Kashmir Files
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Director Vivek Agnihotri's contentious take on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits found much success at the box office. Now it's available on streaming too.
Thar
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Anil Kapoor teams up with son Harsh Varrdhan to play a cop in charge of a crime scene whose cracking could change everyone's perception of his worth.
Flee
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Danish (with subtitles)
The Oscar-nominated animated documentary is about a man's long harboured secret since he fled from his native Afghanistan and arrived in Denmark as refugee.
Nasir
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Arun Karthick's political tale examines bigotry and communalism through the experiences of its eponymous sari salesman in Coimbatore.
The Sound of Magic
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
A magician occupying an abandoned theme park makes a struggling high school student believe in the power of magic in this webtoon adaptation, helmed by Kim Sung-Yoon, the creator of Itaewon Class.
The Investigation
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Danish (with subtitles)
The gritty, realistic six-part series revisits the real-life investigation of murdered Swedish journalist Kim Wall by the Copenhagen Police Homicide Unit.
Dear Father
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Gujarati (with subtitles)
Paresh Rawal slips into the double role of a straightforward cop and a traditional patriarch struggling to adapt to the ways of the nuclear family in this adaptation of the popular Gujarati play of the same name.
Constantine: The House of Mystery
Where to watch? BookMyShow Stream
Language: English
John Constantine wakes up inside the House of Mystery with zero memory of how he got there in this rollicking Hellblazer animation.
Man of the Match
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Kannada (with subtitles)
An audition becomes the source of reality drama for a director in this hectic, one-of-a-kind satire by Satya Prakash D.