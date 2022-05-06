Rehabilitation of street kids, pet parenting, housing dreams, desert dramas and life-changing magicians, Sukanya Verma suggests all this and more on OTT this week.

Jhund

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan's retired sports teacher volunteers to help underprivileged kids realise their flair for football and a better future in Nagraj Manjule's socially driven sports drama.

Pet Puraan

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

Constantly nagged by family and relatives to have a kid, a young married couple opts to become pet parents of a dog and cat instead. Only it's nowhere as easy as they thought.

Home Shanti

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A slice-of-middle-class-life, Home Shanti looks at the challenges faced by an elderly couple in building their own house with wit and warmth.

The Kashmir Files

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Director Vivek Agnihotri's contentious take on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits found much success at the box office. Now it's available on streaming too.

Thar

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Anil Kapoor teams up with son Harsh Varrdhan to play a cop in charge of a crime scene whose cracking could change everyone's perception of his worth.

Flee

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Danish (with subtitles)

The Oscar-nominated animated documentary is about a man's long harboured secret since he fled from his native Afghanistan and arrived in Denmark as refugee.

Nasir

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Arun Karthick's political tale examines bigotry and communalism through the experiences of its eponymous sari salesman in Coimbatore.

The Sound of Magic

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A magician occupying an abandoned theme park makes a struggling high school student believe in the power of magic in this webtoon adaptation, helmed by Kim Sung-Yoon, the creator of Itaewon Class.

The Investigation

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Danish (with subtitles)

The gritty, realistic six-part series revisits the real-life investigation of murdered Swedish journalist Kim Wall by the Copenhagen Police Homicide Unit.

Dear Father

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Gujarati (with subtitles)

Paresh Rawal slips into the double role of a straightforward cop and a traditional patriarch struggling to adapt to the ways of the nuclear family in this adaptation of the popular Gujarati play of the same name.

Constantine: The House of Mystery

Where to watch? BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

John Constantine wakes up inside the House of Mystery with zero memory of how he got there in this rollicking Hellblazer animation.

Man of the Match

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

An audition becomes the source of reality drama for a director in this hectic, one-of-a-kind satire by Satya Prakash D.