Breaking News: Hrithik Added To Tiger 3

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan in War.

Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan will be seen together for the first time in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 which opens on Diwali.

Surprisingly, Hrithik is an afterthought in Tiger 3.

IMAGE: Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

A source close to the development informs Subhash K Jha, "Tiger 3 was completed and submitted to the Central Board Of Film Certification last month. But then Producer Aditya Chopra cajoled Hrithik to join Salman Khan in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe."

"They shot with Hrithik and had to get the film re-censored."

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 2.

Apparently Hrithik had initially declined the offer. However Shah Rukh Khan agreed to be part of Tiger 3 from the start.

Shah Rukh will play his character from Siddharth Anand's Pathaan while Hrithik plays Kabir from Siddharth Anand's War.

IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

Yash Raj decided to release Tiger 3 on a Sunday, November 12.

The complex release window this Diwali prompted YRF to devise a strategic and unique release plan.

According to Yash Raj, 2023 is the year of Adhik Maas, which has led to complications regarding festival dates.

This year, Monday, November 13, is New Moon/Amavasya and the Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year falls on November 14.

Bhai Dooj is on November 15, giving the film an extended run in this crucial holiday period which will aid in collections through the week.

