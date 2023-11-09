News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Breaking News: Hrithik Added To Tiger 3

Breaking News: Hrithik Added To Tiger 3

By SUBHASH K JHA
November 09, 2023 11:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan in War.
 

Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan will be seen together for the first time in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 which opens on Diwali.

Surprisingly, Hrithik is an afterthought in Tiger 3.

IMAGE: Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

A source close to the development informs Subhash K Jha, "Tiger 3 was completed and submitted to the Central Board Of Film Certification last month. But then Producer Aditya Chopra cajoled Hrithik to join Salman Khan in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe."

"They shot with Hrithik and had to get the film re-censored."

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 2.

Apparently Hrithik had initially declined the offer. However Shah Rukh Khan agreed to be part of Tiger 3 from the start.

Shah Rukh will play his character from Siddharth Anand's Pathaan while Hrithik plays Kabir from Siddharth Anand's War.

IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

Yash Raj decided to release Tiger 3 on a Sunday, November 12.

The complex release window this Diwali prompted YRF to devise a strategic and unique release plan.

According to Yash Raj, 2023 is the year of Adhik Maas, which has led to complications regarding festival dates.

This year, Monday, November 13, is New Moon/Amavasya and the Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year falls on November 14.

Bhai Dooj is on November 15, giving the film an extended run in this crucial holiday period which will aid in collections through the week.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
Alia To Star In Yash Raj's Spy Film
Alia To Star In Yash Raj's Spy Film
The Top 10 Spy Thrillers On OTT
The Top 10 Spy Thrillers On OTT
Bollywood's Diwali Superstars
Bollywood's Diwali Superstars
'We are seeing growth in retail health insurance'
'We are seeing growth in retail health insurance'
PIX: Sunak, Akshata celebrate Diwali at Downing Street
PIX: Sunak, Akshata celebrate Diwali at Downing Street
Dabur's plan to buy Religare hit by fraud charges
Dabur's plan to buy Religare hit by fraud charges
'Air Pollution Leads To Type 2 Diabetes'
'Air Pollution Leads To Type 2 Diabetes'

More like this

Tiger 3 Trailer: Bhaijaan Supremacy!

Tiger 3 Trailer: Bhaijaan Supremacy!

Tiger 3: Katrina's Most Challenging Role

Tiger 3: Katrina's Most Challenging Role

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances