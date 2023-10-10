News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Tiger 3: Katrina's Most Challenging Role

Tiger 3: Katrina's Most Challenging Role

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 10, 2023 14:03 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe.

She plays Zoya in the Tiger franchise and matches its star Salman Khan in combat and strategy.

Katrina reveals that in order to pull off the physically challenging action sequences of Tiger 3, she pushed her body to "breaking point".

"Zoya is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe and I'm very proud to have a character like her," Katrina tells Subhash K Jha.

"She is fierce, courageous, all heart, loyal, protective, nurturing and above all, stands up for humanity every single time.

"It has been an incredible journey playing Zoya in the YRF Spy Universe and I have put myself to the test in every film. Tiger 3 is no exception. We wanted to take the action sequences to the next level and I have pushed my body to breaking point for the film and people will see that. Physically, this has been my most challenging film yet."

"It is always exciting to do action and I have been a fan of the action genre like since forever," Katrina adds.

"So playing Zoya is a dream come true for me. Strong, gutsy, badass and no holds barred! I'm looking forward to the reaction of people when they see Zoya on screen. She is the yin to the yang of Tiger."

Tiger 3 has been produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma. A Diwali release, the trailer will be out on October 16.

SUBHASH K JHA
