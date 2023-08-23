Box Office: Gadar 2 Crosses Rs 400 crore

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 has crossed Rs 400 crore mark (Rs 4 billion) at the domestic box office, the makers said on Wednesday.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and released in theatres on August 11.

In a press note, the makers said Gadar 2 collected Rs 12.10 crore (Rs 121 million) on Tuesday and that took its box office numbers to Rs 400.70 crore net.

They claimed that 'no other Indian film has amassed over Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) net on second weekdays'.

Set in 1971, Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh's (Deol) journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma) from the Pakistani Army. It also features Ameesha Patel, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra.

The first film was set during the Partition.

Sunny Deol still can't believe that people love him so much, as the new film crosses over generations and still entertains just as much.