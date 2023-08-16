Gadar 2: A Love Letter To Sunny Deol

When the movie started, the crowd went wild.

They cheered for Sunny Deol and booed the villains.

They laughed at the jokes, cried at the emotional scenes and whistled and cheered at all the action.

Rajesh Karkera records the audience reactions at a screening of Gadar 2.

Being a fan of Sunny Deol, I was definitely was going to watch Gadar 2 on the big screen, but was not planning a first day, first show.

I had mixed feelings about it after seeing the promos, which felt like it was still in the 90s era.

But the day Gadar 2 released in cinema halls on August 11, I saw Sunny Paaji towering over me on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai when I was stuck in the morning traffic heading to work.

It was at that exact moment when I was playing songs from the same movie!

It was then that I remembered the impact the first Gadar had on me when I saw it in theatres in 2001. I had been completely blown away by Sunny Deol's performance as Tara Singh.

He was so charismatic and believable, I couldn't help but root for him. It helped that I never missed any of his earlier movies either.

So I decided to give Gadar 2 a chance on its first day, and went to the G7 multiplex in Bandra (north west Mumbai), which is a theatre known for its passionate audiences.

I was surprised to see that the movie was almost sold out. Luckily, I got tickets for an aisle seat in the second row. A few moments later, the box office shut down with a 'House Full' sign.

There was still an hour left for the movie to start and people were selling tickets in black.

When the movie started, the crowd went wild.

They cheered for Sunny Deol and booed the villains.

They laughed at the jokes, cried at the emotional scenes and whistled and cheered at all the action.

It was clear that these people were there to experience Gadar 2 in a way that they couldn't anywhere else.

The crowd was full of people from different ages, different sections of society and from all religions, and every single one of them was enjoying the movie as one. Even the person in the seat beside me, who had come with his extended family, had a friendly chat with me every time a scene he liked would come on screen.

About the movie, I have to admit, I was a little sceptical at first. It is a bit long and slow paced, and the CGI is not that great. But the performances by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are really good, and the story is still as engaging as it was 20 years ago.

But what really made Gadar 2 special for me was the experience of watching it with a passionate audience. It was like being transported back to my childhood when I would go to the movies with my family and friends and cheer for our favourite heroes.

Gaiety Galaxy, G7 multiplex as it is now called, is a place full of memories.

If you were here in the '70s, '80s and '90s and haven't returned because you think it's not 'classy' enough, I encourage you to come. It'll make you feel like a kid again.

It's still the same, much cleaner though, and you can still get those delicious A1 samosas and popcorn for just Rs 40 and 50.

If you're a fan of Sunny Deol or if you just want to experience a truly unique movie-going experience, I highly recommend seeing Gadar 2 at the G7 multiplex. It's a love letter to Sunny Deol and his fans, and it's something that you won't forget.

All Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Fans at Gaiety are passionate about the actor. One even had a homemade hand pump and a hammer in hand!!

Here are some additional thoughts on the movie:

The action sequences are well-choreographed and exciting.

The music is catchy and memorable.

The supporting cast is strong, with special shout-outs to Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur.

The movie is a bit long, but never boring.

The story is predictable, but still emotionally satisfying.

Overall, Gadar 2 is a good movie that is sure to please fans of Sunny Deol and patriotic dramas. It's not a masterpiece, but it's a fun and entertaining film that is worth seeing on the big screen.