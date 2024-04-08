Maidaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release Postponed!

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn in Maidaan.

The great Wednesday clash between the year's big releases have been postponed by a day.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Amit Sharma’s Maidaan will no longer release on Wednesday, April 10, as per plan.

The shifting of the date for the sighting of the moon on Eid is being given as the reason for the last-minute change.

“The moon will now be sighted on the night of April 10 instead of the night of April 9, which means Eid will be celebrated on April 11 instead of April 10. Releasing two such big films without the Eid holiday as the incentive for the opening day would mean an under-performing first day. The production houses for Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have taken a rushed collective decision to postpone the release date by a day,” a source informs Subhash K Jha.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Advance bookings for Wednesday for both films have been stopped with immediate effect.

For those still keen on catching the film on Wednesday, there is some respite: Paid previews will be held from 6 pm in selected theatres across the country.

Speaking of the postponement, Bihar’s film exhibitor Roshan Singh says angrily, "Do these producers realise what a heavy blow this kind of last-minute postponement means to distributors and exhibitors? We have to refund all the patrons who have booked for Wednesday, which is not easy to do."