The Secret To Katrina's Hot Lips!

What's making Rashmika so happy?... Sanya beats the heat... Tara looks elegant...
Katrina Kaif gets her look right before a shoot.
The actor is applying lip oil, showing us how she makes her lips look so hot!
Just why is Rashmika Mandanna looking so happy?
It's her birthday! The pretty actress turns 28 on April 5.
Sanya Malhotra, enjoying a getaway in Thailand, shows us a good way to beat the heat.
Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles at a fashion show in Nepal and writes, '@rb_diamond @itsrehanshrestha thank you for making my first visit to Nepal so special! Congratulations for a spectacular show and 27 years of stunning craftsmanship.'
Sandeepa Dhar holidays in Alibaug with her family.
Tara Sutaria makes an elegant picture.
Vaani Kapoor is 'on energy saving mode'.
Lisa Ray, who turned 52 on April 4, shows how beautiful she still is.
'I'm in sweater weather... not ready for the sweate̶r̶ weather,' Sonali Bendre complains about Mumbai's heat.