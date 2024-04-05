News
The Secret To Katrina's Hot Lips!

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 05, 2024 16:29 IST
What's making Rashmika so happy?... Sanya beats the heat... Tara looks elegant...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kay Beauty By Katrina/Instagram

Katrina Kaif gets her look right before a shoot.

The actor is applying lip oil, showing us how she makes her lips look so hot!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Just why is Rashmika Mandanna looking so happy?

It's her birthday! The pretty actress turns 28 on April 5.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra, enjoying a getaway in Thailand, shows us a good way to beat the heat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles at a fashion show in Nepal and writes, '@rb_diamond @itsrehanshrestha thank you for making my first visit to Nepal so special! Congratulations for a spectacular show and 27 years of stunning craftsmanship.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

Sandeepa Dhar holidays in Alibaug with her family.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria makes an elegant picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor is 'on energy saving mode'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray, who turned 52 on April 4, shows how beautiful she still is.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

'I'm in sweater weather... not ready for the sweate̶r̶ weather,' Sonali Bendre complains about Mumbai's heat.

REDIFF MOVIES
