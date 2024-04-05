Amala Paul's Beautiful Godh Bharai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul and Jagat Desai/Instagram

Visuals of Amala Paul's godh bharai ceremony on Instagram look absolutely stunning. The actor, who got married to Jagat Desai last November, is expecting their first child.

The traditional godh bharai ceremony was held in Jagat's hometown, Surat, Gujarat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul and Jagat Desai/Instagram

Sharing the pictures, the couple writes, 'Embraced by tradition and love #shrimant #godhbharaiceremony #babyshower #culturalcelebration #love #magic #momtobe #dadtobe #gujarat.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul and Jagat Desai/Instagram

Amala was last seen in the gritty survival drama, The Goat Life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala shows off her mehendi.