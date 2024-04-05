Amala Paul's Beautiful Godh Bharai

Visuals of Amala Paul's godh bharai ceremony on Instagram look absolutely stunning. The actor, who got married to Jagat Desai last November, is expecting their first child.
The traditional godh bharai ceremony was held in Jagat's hometown, Surat, Gujarat.
Sharing the pictures, the couple writes, 'Embraced by tradition and love #shrimant #godhbharaiceremony #babyshower #culturalcelebration #love #magic #momtobe #dadtobe #gujarat.'
Amala was last seen in the gritty survival drama, The Goat Life.
Amala shows off her mehendi.