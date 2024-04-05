News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Rashmika's Look In Pushpa 2? VOTE!

Like Rashmika's Look In Pushpa 2? VOTE!

Source: ANI
April 05, 2024 17:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pushpa Movie/X

Making Rashmika Mandanna's 28th birthday extra special for her fans, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule dropped a poster of her character, Srivalli, from the film.

The actor looks intense, dressed in a sari.

The Pushpa 2 teaser is scheduled to release on lead star Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8 while the film will open on August 15.

Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil.

Like Rashmika's fierce look in Pushpa 2? VOTE!

 

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Geetha Arts/X

Rashmika's Pushpa 2 look totally contrasts with her look in her other film, The Girlfriend, which was also released on the occasion of her birthday.

Sharing two posters from the film on X, Producer Geetha Arts wrote, 'Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won't Introducing #TheGirlfriend Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous & cheerful @iamRashmikaa very Happy Birthday.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Geetha Arts/X

The Girlfriend is helmed by Director Rahul Ravindran and bankrolled in a joint venture by Allu Arvind, Sreenivasa Kumar and Dheeraj Mogilineni under their banner Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

Rashmika apparently plays a college girl in the thriller.

Like Rashmika's coy look in The Girlfriend? VOTE!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'To get so much love from all over India
'To get so much love from all over India
Will Yash Make A Good Ravan? VOTE!
Will Yash Make A Good Ravan? VOTE!
'I won't be able to do this again'
'I won't be able to do this again'
Is IPL using up Bengaluru's water supply?
Is IPL using up Bengaluru's water supply?
SC stays Allahabad HC order scrapping madrasas in UP
SC stays Allahabad HC order scrapping madrasas in UP
The Ship That Crashed Into The Bridge
The Ship That Crashed Into The Bridge
Amala Paul's Beautiful Godh Bharai
Amala Paul's Beautiful Godh Bharai

More like this

Tamannaah Gets Ready To Scare You

Tamannaah Gets Ready To Scare You

The Kriti Sanon Mark Sheet

The Kriti Sanon Mark Sheet

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances