Like Rashmika's Look In Pushpa 2? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pushpa Movie/X

Making Rashmika Mandanna's 28th birthday extra special for her fans, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule dropped a poster of her character, Srivalli, from the film.

The actor looks intense, dressed in a sari.

The Pushpa 2 teaser is scheduled to release on lead star Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8 while the film will open on August 15.

Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil.

Like Rashmika's fierce look in Pushpa 2? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Geetha Arts/X

Rashmika's Pushpa 2 look totally contrasts with her look in her other film, The Girlfriend, which was also released on the occasion of her birthday.

Sharing two posters from the film on X, Producer Geetha Arts wrote, 'Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won't Introducing #TheGirlfriend Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous & cheerful @iamRashmikaa very Happy Birthday.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Geetha Arts/X

The Girlfriend is helmed by Director Rahul Ravindran and bankrolled in a joint venture by Allu Arvind, Sreenivasa Kumar and Dheeraj Mogilineni under their banner Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

Rashmika apparently plays a college girl in the thriller.

Like Rashmika's coy look in The Girlfriend? VOTE!