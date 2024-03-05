Bollywood's Busy Baby Calendar For 2024!

2024 is a pretty busy one in the baby calendar.

While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second childin February, Namrata Thakker looks at the other showbiz celebs getting ready to embrace parenthood for the first time.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Photograph: ANI Photo

Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their first child in September.

As soon as they announced the news on social media, congratulatory messages from the film folks started pouring in with Sonakshi Sinha cheekily writing, 'Your best production yet!!! So so happy for you both... congratulations.'

The couple got married in Italy in 2018.

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami and her film-maker hubby Aditya Dhar are gearing up to embrace parenthood for the first time this May.

The year has already started on a good note for the couple, as her theatre release Article 370, which Dhar produced, is a superhit!

They got hitched in June 2021 in Yami's hometown, Himachal Pradesh.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Richa and Ali recently announced their pregnancy on Instagram by posting a cute picture and the message, 'A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.'

After dating for six years, the lovebirds tied the knot in October 2022.

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun and Natasha celebrated their third anniversary in January, and are expecting their first child this year.

On February 18, the couple announced the news on Instagram with a beautiful black-and-white picture of the baby bump.

He captioned the picture, 'We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength.'

The couple got married in January 2021.

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

After having a beautiful Goan wedding last November, Amala Paul took everyone by surprise by revealing her pregnancy news on Instagram just two months later.

Amala and Jagat Desai will welcome their first baby in May.

Aditi Prabhudeva-Yashas Patla

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Prabhudeva/Instagram

Kannada actress Aditi Prabhudeva, who got married to businessman Yashas Patla in November 2022, is pregnant with their first child and is due any time soon.

Sierra Winters-Anshuman Jha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshuman Jha/Instagram

Actor Anshuman Jha, who was last seen in Lakadbaggha, is set to welcome his first child with his writer-chef wife Sierra Winters this month.

The couple got married in October 2022 in Carolina, and that's where Sierra will deliver her baby too.