It's a baby boy for Anushka, Virat!

Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the birth of their second child -- a baby boy -- on February 15, 2024.

'With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world,' Anushka and Virat said in a joint statement on Instagram.

"We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time."

Anushka and Virat had got married in Italy on December 11, 2017. Their first child -- daughter Vamika -- was born on January 11, 2021.

Kohli had opted out of the ongoing five-Test series against England, citing personal reasons.

"Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management, and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention," BCCI had said in a statement last month.