News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » It's a baby boy for Anushka, Virat!

It's a baby boy for Anushka, Virat!

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: February 20, 2024 21:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the birth of their second child -- a baby boy -- on February 15, 2024.

 

'With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world,' Anushka and Virat said in a joint statement on Instagram.

"We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time."

Anushka and Virat had got married in Italy on December 11, 2017. Their first child -- daughter Vamika -- was born on January 11, 2021.

Kohli had opted out of the ongoing five-Test series against England, citing personal reasons.

"Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management, and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention," BCCI had said in a statement last month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Jadeja Salutes His Wife!
Jadeja Salutes His Wife!
'Aaj kal ke bacche'...
'Aaj kal ke bacche'...
'Longest 48 hours of our lives'
'Longest 48 hours of our lives'
BJP leads with 20 RS MPs among 41 elected unopposed
BJP leads with 20 RS MPs among 41 elected unopposed
Bengal cop claims BJP workers called him Khalistani
Bengal cop claims BJP workers called him Khalistani
SC flips result in 'rigged' Chandigarh mayoral poll
SC flips result in 'rigged' Chandigarh mayoral poll
Delhi borders fortified as farmers to resume march
Delhi borders fortified as farmers to resume march

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Now Deepfake Video About Kohli!

Now Deepfake Video About Kohli!

SEE: Pant bats, keep wickets; all set for IPL 2024!

SEE: Pant bats, keep wickets; all set for IPL 2024!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances