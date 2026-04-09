Bollywood Quiz: Ringa Ringa Roses!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Key Points Play the Bollywood theme quiz here.

Can you identify the movie by looking at the rose?

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Guns out. Roses in.

After the Big Bollywood Bandook Quiz, it's time to test your filmi keeda with our Rose Special Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff