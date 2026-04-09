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Home  » Movies » Bollywood Quiz: Ringa Ringa Roses!

Bollywood Quiz: Ringa Ringa Roses!

By SUKANYA VERMA
1 Minute Read

April 09, 2026 15:21 IST

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Key Points

  • Play the Bollywood theme quiz here.
  • Can you identify the movie by looking at the rose?
  • You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Guns out. Roses in.

After the Big Bollywood Bandook Quiz, it's time to test your filmi keeda with our Rose Special Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com

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