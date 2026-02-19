HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The Big Bollywood Bandook Quiz

The Big Bollywood Bandook Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
1 Minute Read
February 19, 2026 10:09 IST

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Where would Bollywood action masala be without its share of gun totting guys?

Of course, the dishoom and dishkyaoon trend has gotten a lot bloodier with time.

Meanwhile, here's our super fun and filmi quiz of the week concerning Bollywood and bandooks.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
