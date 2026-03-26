Bollywood Quiz: Eye Hai!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

They say eyes are windows to one's soul, and Bollywood has come up with a zillion lines and lyrics in its support.

On the visual front too, there are ample frames of actors demonstrating their aankhen aura to good effect.

In this week's Eye Hai special quiz, test your filmi power by identifying the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff