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Bollywood Quiz: Eye Hai!

By SUKANYA VERMA
1 Minute Read

March 26, 2026 09:43 IST

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

They say eyes are windows to one's soul, and Bollywood has come up with a zillion lines and lyrics in its support.

On the visual front too, there are ample frames of actors demonstrating their aankhen aura to good effect.

In this week's Eye Hai special quiz, test your filmi power by identifying the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com

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