Home  » Movies » The Bow Wow Special Bollywood Quiz

The Bow Wow Special Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
1 Minute Read

March 12, 2026 10:22 IST

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Many a dogs have had their day in Hindi movies.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! would be more tragedy than romance if not for Tuffy's last-minute intervention.

Think Teri Meherbaniyan think Jackie Shroff's loyal pooch Moti.

Here's three cheers to man's best friend with our Bow Wow special Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is name the on screen pets of these actors in Hindi movies.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com

