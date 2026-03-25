Jigsaw Puzzle: Unscramble Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika In Cocktail 2

Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to release on June 19.

Before you watch the film in the theatres, have fun unscrambling this jigsaw.

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click 'Start Puzzle' to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing!

Puzzle created by and feature presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff