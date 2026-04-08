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Unscramble The Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Jigsaw Puzzle

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read

April 08, 2026 16:23 IST

Have fun with this fun jigsaw!

Key Points

  • Varun Dhawan's new film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai co-stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, and is directed by his father David Dhawan.
  • It will release on June 12.
  • Solve this fun jigsaw and test your memory.

Varun Dhawan gave everyone a sneak peek into his next film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, where he's romancing Pooja Hegde.

'Ishq sirf ek baar hota hain!!! #haijawaanitohishqhonahai,' he captioned the post.

Directed by Varun's daddy David Dhawan, it also stars Mrunal Thakur and will release in theatres on June 12.

Before you catch the film in the theatres, unscramble this jigsaw puzzle.

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Please CLICK here to solve the Puzzle

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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