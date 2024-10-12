News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Alia Joins Kajol-Rani At Durga Puja

Alia Joins Kajol-Rani At Durga Puja

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 12, 2024 12:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Durga pujo celebrations continue and this time, Alia Bhatt joins the Mukherjees at the the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal.

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in red.

 

She brings her sister Shaheen Bhatt along.

 

Ajay Devgn joins Kajol and Yug.

 

Rani Mukerji looks gorgeous.

 

Tanishaa Mukherji.

 

Sharbani Mukherjee.

 

The cousins click a picture.

 

Bipasha Basu with husband Karan Singh Grover.

 

Little Devi comes along too.

 

Sharvari.

 

Rhea Chakraborty.

 

Rupali Ganguly.

 

Sumona Chakraborty.

 

Bhagyashree with daughter Avantika Dassani.

 

Abhimanyu Singh with wife Sargam and their daughter.

 

Nandita Puri, Ila Arun with Lalit Panditand his sons Roshan and Abeer.

 

Vaibhavi Merchant, Rani and her sister-in-law Jyoti Mukherjee.

 

Anjini Dhawan.

 

Sharbani with Anurag Basu, his wife Tani and daughter Ishana.

 

Bappi Lahiri's daughter Rema Lahiri with husband Govind Bansal.

 

Simratt Kaur Randhawa,

 

Hrishitaa Bhatt.

 

Rhea with Aashish Chowdhry and his wife Samita.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Kajol's A Real Foodie Who Loves Sweets'
'Kajol's A Real Foodie Who Loves Sweets'
10 Must-Eat Delights of Durga Pujo
10 Must-Eat Delights of Durga Pujo
Memories Of Durga Puja And Bhog
Memories Of Durga Puja And Bhog
Only 28.5% Youth Are Digitally Literate
Only 28.5% Youth Are Digitally Literate
Citadel: Diana Review
Citadel: Diana Review
Internship Portal To Open Sat Evening!
Internship Portal To Open Sat Evening!
Trade on road to recovery but Indian firms cautious
Trade on road to recovery but Indian firms cautious

More like this

Kajol, Yug Serve Bhog At Durga Puja

Kajol, Yug Serve Bhog At Durga Puja

Recipes: Chingri Malai Curry, Aloo Posto

Recipes: Chingri Malai Curry, Aloo Posto

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances