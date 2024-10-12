Alia Joins Kajol-Rani At Durga Puja

Durga pujo celebrations continue and this time, Alia Bhatt joins the Mukherjees at the the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal.

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in red.

She brings her sister Shaheen Bhatt along.

Ajay Devgn joins Kajol and Yug.

Rani Mukerji looks gorgeous.

Tanishaa Mukherji.

Sharbani Mukherjee.

The cousins click a picture.

Bipasha Basu with husband Karan Singh Grover.

Little Devi comes along too.

Sharvari.

Rhea Chakraborty.

Rupali Ganguly.

Sumona Chakraborty.

Bhagyashree with daughter Avantika Dassani.

Abhimanyu Singh with wife Sargam and their daughter.

Nandita Puri, Ila Arun with Lalit Panditand his sons Roshan and Abeer.

Vaibhavi Merchant, Rani and her sister-in-law Jyoti Mukherjee.

Anjini Dhawan.

Sharbani with Anurag Basu, his wife Tani and daughter Ishana.

Bappi Lahiri's daughter Rema Lahiri with husband Govind Bansal.

Simratt Kaur Randhawa,

Hrishitaa Bhatt.

Rhea with Aashish Chowdhry and his wife Samita.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com