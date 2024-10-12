The Mesmerising Dhunuchi Naach

Bits of fibre from the coconut -- the fruit of the Kalpavriksha, the tree of heaven, so called because every part it is useful -- are placed gently over a small piece burning coal in the clay dhunuchi (specially shaped earthenware). Incense is sprinkled over it and the smoke gently starts to rise up.

Then, Maa Durga's devotees hold one or more dhunuchis in their hands -- and even in their mouths -as they dance to the dhaak (drums) and venerate the Goddess who has come to visit them with her children, Goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati, Lord Kartikeya and his brother, Lord Ganesha.

It is believed that when Goddess Durga went to destroy Mahishasura -- the battle is said to have lasted nine days before she cut his head off -- her devotees danced to offer her strength and energy.

And they do so every year during Durga Puja.

Devotees perform the Dhunuchi Naachat the Bengali club in Lucknow.

All photographs: ANI Photo

And in Gurugram.

In Lucknow.

And in Bhopal.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com