News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Kajol, Yug Serve Bhog At Durga Puja

Kajol, Yug Serve Bhog At Durga Puja

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 11, 2024 13:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Like every year, the Mukherjees got together to celebrate Durga Puja, looking beautiful in their colourful traditional wear.

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti's prana pratishtha ceremony was held on October 9 and 10, and the family arrived in full attendance.

 

Kajol glows even brighter as she gets some love from son Yug Devgn.

 

And this is what he gets in return!

 

The mother-son serve bhog to devotees at the pandal.

 

Kajol hugs uncle Deb Mukherjee.

 

Deb's son is Bollywood's bright young director Ayan Mukerji, who has helmed films like Brahmastra and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

 

One of the first things Jaya Bachchan did when she met Kajol was hug her tight and kiss her on both cheeks.

 

Kajol's cousin Sharbani Mukherjee.

 

When was the last time you saw Jayaji laugh like that?

 

Rani Mukerji, in quiet prayer.

 

Ranbir Kapoor makes sure to attend the Durga Puja every year.

 

Vatsal Seth with wife Ishita Dutta and son Vaayu.

 

Kajol and Rani, on the first day of Durga Puja.

 

Kajol and sister Tanishaa.

 

Sumona Chakraborty.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Kajol's A Real Foodie Who Loves Sweets'
'Kajol's A Real Foodie Who Loves Sweets'
10 Must-Eat Delights of Durga Pujo
10 Must-Eat Delights of Durga Pujo
Memories Of Durga Puja And Bhog
Memories Of Durga Puja And Bhog
Honestly, Would You Wear These Outfits?
Honestly, Would You Wear These Outfits?
Mr Tata Never Forgot His Ethics, Values
Mr Tata Never Forgot His Ethics, Values
Jigra Review
Jigra Review
Sensex falls 230 points as investors turned cautious
Sensex falls 230 points as investors turned cautious

More like this

Durga Puja recipes: Luchis, Shorshe Ilish and more

Durga Puja recipes: Luchis, Shorshe Ilish and more

Recipes: Chingri Malai Curry, Aloo Posto

Recipes: Chingri Malai Curry, Aloo Posto

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances