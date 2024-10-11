Kajol, Yug Serve Bhog At Durga Puja

Like every year, the Mukherjees got together to celebrate Durga Puja, looking beautiful in their colourful traditional wear.

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti's prana pratishtha ceremony was held on October 9 and 10, and the family arrived in full attendance.

Kajol glows even brighter as she gets some love from son Yug Devgn.

And this is what he gets in return!

The mother-son serve bhog to devotees at the pandal.

Kajol hugs uncle Deb Mukherjee.

Deb's son is Bollywood's bright young director Ayan Mukerji, who has helmed films like Brahmastra and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

One of the first things Jaya Bachchan did when she met Kajol was hug her tight and kiss her on both cheeks.

Kajol's cousin Sharbani Mukherjee.

When was the last time you saw Jayaji laugh like that?

Rani Mukerji, in quiet prayer.

Ranbir Kapoor makes sure to attend the Durga Puja every year.

Vatsal Seth with wife Ishita Dutta and son Vaayu.

Kajol and Rani, on the first day of Durga Puja.

Kajol and sister Tanishaa.

Sumona Chakraborty.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com