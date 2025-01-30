HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bollywood In 1975: The Golden Anniversary Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
January 30, 2025

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

In 1975, Shashi Kapoor did one up on Amitabh Bachchan by stating, 'Mere Paas Ma Hai.'

In 1975, Dharmendra gave his beloved Jijaji and us a lesson in shuddh Hindi.

In 1975, Bollywood unleashed the most violent villain ever known till then: Gabbar Singh.

In 1975, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh bared the most adorable facets of their chemistry in Khel Khel Mein as well as Rafoo Chakkar.

1975, a devotional drama called Jai Santoshi Maa broke all box office records.

1975 was a year of highs and highs in Hindi cinema. We celebrate its Golden anniversary with our 1975 special quiz.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

SUKANYA VERMA
