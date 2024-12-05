News
Bollywood Quiz Masti

Bollywood Quiz Masti

By SUKANYA VERMA
December 05, 2024 10:52 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

December is here but the quiz goes on and on.

Time to test your Bollywood bug with our super fun and filmi quiz.

Just identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Humko Deewana Kar Gaye
B. Race
C. New York
 
 
A. Deewane Huye Paagal
B. Chup Chup Ke
C. 36 China Town
 
 
A. Majboor
B. Gehri Chaal
C. Namak Haraam
 
 
A. Himmat
B. Prithvi
C. Insaaf
 
 
A. Tehzeeb
B. Ek Haseena Thi
C. Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara
 
 
A. 100 Days
B. Khilaaf
C. Sailaab
 
 
A. Yeh Vaada Raha
B. Sitamgar
C. Tawaif
 
 
A. Vardi
B. Kroadh
C. Tridev
 
 
A. Plan
B. Run
C. Pran Jaye Par Shaan Na Jaye
 
 
A. I Hate Luv Storys
B. Aisha
C. Bewakoofiyan
 
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
