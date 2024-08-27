News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bipasha's Adorable Moment With Devi

Bipasha's Adorable Moment With Devi

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 27, 2024 08:44 IST
Shahid's daughter turns 8... Hansika's traditional photoshoot... Sanjeeda is in Kathmandu...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu shares an adorable picture with daughter Devi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor's daughter Misha turns eight, and her mommy dedicates a post to her: 'I will spend my whole life loving you Happy 8th Birthday our darling girl. Sunshine, sparkles and the best of everything for the light of our lives. Smile forever my baby girl, Misha.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee M Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee M Manjrekar ups her style quotient.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani tries out a traditional photoshoot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram

Sanjeeda Shaikh at an event in Kathmandu makes sure to document her outfit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Guess where Aamna Sharif is holidaying.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa goes pink.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

'If u think I'm a mystery!! Then try harder sweetheart,' says Urvashi Dholakia.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
