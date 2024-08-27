Bipasha's Adorable Moment With Devi

Shahid's daughter turns 8... Hansika's traditional photoshoot... Sanjeeda is in Kathmandu...
Bipasha Basu shares an adorable picture with daughter Devi.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor's daughter Misha turns eight, and her mommy dedicates a post to her: 'I will spend my whole life loving you Happy 8th Birthday our darling girl. Sunshine, sparkles and the best of everything for the light of our lives. Smile forever my baby girl, Misha.'
Saiee M Manjrekar ups her style quotient.
Hansika Motwani tries out a traditional photoshoot.
Sanjeeda Shaikh at an event in Kathmandu makes sure to document her outfit.
Guess where Aamna Sharif is holidaying.
Patralekhaa goes pink.
'If u think I'm a mystery!! Then try harder sweetheart,' says Urvashi Dholakia.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com