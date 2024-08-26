Like Siddhant's Chemistry With Malavika? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

The posters of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan's new film, Yudhra, are out, and Bollywood's hot new couple seems to share a sizzling chemistry.

Siddhant announced the release date of the romantic action thriller: 'Anger has a new name. #Yudhra coming to screens near you on 20th September.'

The actor underwent rigorous training in mixed martial arts (MMA), kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu to prepare for his action-heavy role.

The film marks Malavika's foray into Hindi cinema.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar (who had directed Sridevi's last film, Mom), the film will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

