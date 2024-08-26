Sobhita, Tina Celebrate Janmashtami

Film folk celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday, Janmashtami.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala shares a picture from her film Ponniyin Selvan: I, where she is dressed up like Krishna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar /Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar channels her inner Radha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

Pranitha Subhash dresses up daughter Arna like Krishna and writes, 'This Krishna is Obsessed with screen time.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji posts, 'Wishing everyone a very Happy Janmasthami!! Here's a little sneak peak into my recent Vrindavan yatra; an experience, so mesmerising and peace personifying!! Radhe Radhe Thank you @vcmvrindavan for welcoming me to Braj.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Tina Datta: 'Every Maiyya says her son is Krishna, every boy in our country grows up with the naughtiness in his eyes,yeh hai humara desh jaha har ghar mein gunjti hai Krishna ki hasi.

'Celebrating His life, His birth, His love as His songs take over, those of faith, of positivity, of hope. I know I have been a believer and He has gotten me through some of my toughtest days. You are that guide that all of us look for! Happy Janmasthami.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com