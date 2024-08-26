News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sobhita, Tina Celebrate Janmashtami

Sobhita, Tina Celebrate Janmashtami

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 26, 2024 14:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Film folk celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday, Janmashtami.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala shares a picture from her film Ponniyin Selvan: I, where she is dressed up like Krishna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar /Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar channels her inner Radha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

Pranitha Subhash dresses up daughter Arna like Krishna and writes, 'This Krishna is Obsessed with screen time.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji posts, 'Wishing everyone a very Happy Janmasthami!! Here's a little sneak peak into my recent Vrindavan yatra; an experience, so mesmerising and peace personifying!! Radhe Radhe Thank you @vcmvrindavan for welcoming me to Braj.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Tina Datta: 'Every Maiyya says her son is Krishna, every boy in our country grows up with the naughtiness in his eyes,yeh hai humara desh jaha har ghar mein gunjti hai Krishna ki hasi.

'Celebrating His life, His birth, His love as His songs take over, those of faith, of positivity, of hope. I know I have been a believer and He has gotten me through some of my toughtest days. You are that guide that all of us look for! Happy Janmasthami.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Janmashtami Recipe: Panjiri Barfi
Janmashtami Recipe: Panjiri Barfi
Celebrate Janmashtami with These Songs
Celebrate Janmashtami with These Songs
Gokulashtami Recipe: How to make Aval Kesari
Gokulashtami Recipe: How to make Aval Kesari
Will Punjab Kings Sign Rohit?
Will Punjab Kings Sign Rohit?
Anil Ambani reviewing securities market ban
Anil Ambani reviewing securities market ban
Sr Cong leaders rush to J-K amid seat dispute with NC
Sr Cong leaders rush to J-K amid seat dispute with NC
Ananya, Kriti, Kartik Really Love...
Ananya, Kriti, Kartik Really Love...

More like this

Janmashtami 2024: Shraddha, Shriya's Style Tips

Janmashtami 2024: Shraddha, Shriya's Style Tips

The Janmashtami Connection in Saira's Love Story

The Janmashtami Connection in Saira's Love Story

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances