'My Heart Yearns For Dilip Sahib'

Saira Banu marked her 80th birthday on August 23 in the company of close family and friends.

It was nice to see Farida Jalal being a part of the birthday celebrations. One of the highlights of the evening was a video featuring the actor singing happy birthday to Saira.

'How do we truly measure a life? Is it in milestones or the fleeting moments we cherish later? Or perhaps in the anniversaries that come each year, like an old friend?' Saira asked in her post.

Saira Banu extended special thanks to her family members, including her 'son' Rehan Ahmed, who is her eldest brother Sultan's son, and his daughter Shaheen, who travelled from Chennai to be with her. She also mentioned grandnieces Anaiya and Ansharah who played a pivotal role in organising the celebration.

She acknowledged friends like Dr Meera Agarwal, Farida Jalal and her son Yaseen, Mani Talati and Mehfooza, her daughter Shaista, Azra Lokhandwala and writer Moin Beg, who conceptualised Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

The movie legend described her family as her 'Rock of Gibraltar,' highlighting their role in making her birthday special.

'So, how does one measure life? I believe it's found in a room filled with family and friends, a table set with food, and an invisible thread called love. Thank goodness for family and friends!' she finds her answer.

Saira also shared throwback pictures on her birthday, writing, 'The most precious gift I've ever received? A heartfelt compliment from Dilip Kumar that changed my life forever! On a magical evening at my home, he walked in, held my hand, and said, "My, you have grown up into a beautiful girl." Time stood still. Little did I know, it was the start of our beautiful love story.

'Growing up, birthdays were always special, thanks to the abundance of love and support from my grandmother, Shamshad Waheed Khan, my loving mother, Pari Chehra Naseem Banuji, and the guidance of my elder brother, Sultan. Their blessings and values have shaped me into the person I am today, and I'm forever grateful.

'On August 23rd, 1966, we celebrated my birthday and the housewarming of our new home, thoughtfully chosen and built near Dilip Sahib's house. Among many options, we selected this location to be close to him, unknowingly paving the way for our future together.

'He surprised me by flying in from Madras, and his words sparked a bond that would last a lifetime. From wide-eyed fan to devoted wife, I've been fortunate to experience the many facets of this incredible human being. His understated elegance and kindness have touched my heart in ways I never thought possible.'

'Today, as I celebrate another birthday, I'm overwhelmed with love and gratitude from kind-hearted people who have showered me with affection. Yet, amidst the joy, my heart yearns for the one person who made every day feel like a celebration -- Dilip Sahib. I wish he was here to hold my hand, smile at me, and make this day unforgettable.

'Though he's not physically present, his love and legacy live on in my heart. I'm grateful for our time together and cherish the memories we created. This birthday, I look forward to reliving them forever by sharing stories of my beloved with you all through my Instagram page.'

