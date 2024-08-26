How Malaika Spent Her Sunday

Samantha walks the ramp... Parineeti can't look away from the mirror... Kunal chases the clouds...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora gives us a peek into her Sunday: 'A hot cuppa + some laughs = my kinda Sunday.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone goes green.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha 'absolutely loves' her outfit from the shelves of Anamika Khanna's latest collection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna walks the streets of Mykonos in Greece.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu achieves a feat in Ladakh and writes, 'The higher the hill the stronger the will. I wasn't joking when I said I was chasing a different high. This was on my bucket list for a while now and reaching here finally, just took my breath away.

'Quite literally actually. I saw so many people having an emotional moment as they finally biked, cycled and some even trekked their way here.

'You can't spend much time up there due to the scarcity of oxygen at this height and so even though we were barely up there for 10 minutes. It's on the ride down that I realised that it's truly the journey and the effort it takes to reach the destination that makes the entire moment of reaching the goal what it really is.

'You push yourself and strive so hard for a moment that may not last very long. Physically, emotionally, mentally but the process of striving for it is what makes us who we are and what we are made of. Sorry for the long rant but like I said there is less oxygen at these heights.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Meanwhile, wife Soha Ali Khan is taking 'just the usual walk to work ... stopped along the way to smell the roses.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah sends a thank you card from Rajasthan: 'Thank you for the overwhelming love and birthday wishes today! I may not be able to respond to each message individually, but please know that I read every single one and I'm sending you all a big virtual hug!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

'Mere paas Gaadi hai, Ghar hai, ghar pe Banana ka tree hai, Maa hai, Gomaata ke bachdey ke saath friendship hai, Pose karne ke liye asli pathhar ka Deewar hai, slipperly rocks ke waterfall pe jaane ka waqt hai, Billi hai Jo ek pillow hai @adah_ki_radha, ek aur Gaadi hai (bhadey ki) and stone in the shape of skull jo beach pe Mila, tumhaare paas kya hai?' asks Adah Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier, lost in thought.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com