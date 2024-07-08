News
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Who Is Sana Sultan?

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Who Is Sana Sultan?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
July 08, 2024 09:55 IST
Sana Sultan Khan is giving contestants a run for their money on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

She's an influencer, actress and model. So what is Sana like in real life? Namrata Thakker takes a closer look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Sultan/Instagram

Sana started her career as a blogger and gained popularity when her Dubsmash videos went viral on social media in 2014-2015.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Sultan/Instagram

Sana's TikTok videos made her even more popular. Thanks to her social media fame, she bagged several advertisements and became a model.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Sultan/Instagram

In 2019, Ms Khan was featured on a Times Square billboard in Manhattan after winning the UC Miss Cricket title.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Sultan/Instagram

Making white look hot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Sultan/Instagram

Sana has starred in short films like Lost Dream and An Everlasting Love.

She has also been a part of music videos like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Teri Galiyon Mein.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Sultan/Instagram

Sana with Punjabi singer Khan Saab with whom she did a music video titled Gal Dil Te.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Sultan/Instagram

Sana has 6.6 million followers on Instagram; she has a huge fan base of 25 million followers on the Josh app. She is active on Facebook with 4 million followers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Sultan/Instagram

Having fun while shooting in Chandigarh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Sultan/Instagram

With her onscreen mother and co-actor Sheela Sharma.

They will be seen together in Zuber K Khan's movie Vampires Saga.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Sultan/Instagram

Sana has been entertaining the audience with her shayaris. Will she lift the trophy?

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
