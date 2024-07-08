Bigg Boss OTT 3: Who Is Sana Sultan?

Sana Sultan Khan is giving contestants a run for their money on Bigg Boss OTT 3.
She's an influencer, actress and model. So what is Sana like in real life? Namrata Thakker takes a closer look.
Sana started her career as a blogger and gained popularity when her Dubsmash videos went viral on social media in 2014-2015.
Sana's TikTok videos made her even more popular. Thanks to her social media fame, she bagged several advertisements and became a model.
In 2019, Ms Khan was featured on a Times Square billboard in Manhattan after winning the UC Miss Cricket title.
Making white look hot.
Sana has starred in short films like Lost Dream and An Everlasting Love.
She has also been a part of music videos like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Teri Galiyon Mein.
Sana with Punjabi singer Khan Saab with whom she did a music video titled Gal Dil Te.
Sana has 6.6 million followers on Instagram; she has a huge fan base of 25 million followers on the Josh app. She is active on Facebook with 4 million followers.
Having fun while shooting in Chandigarh.
With her onscreen mother and co-actor Sheela Sharma.
They will be seen together in Zuber K Khan's movie Vampires Saga.
Sana has been entertaining the audience with her shayaris. Will she lift the trophy?