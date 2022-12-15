Should MC Stan Be Evicted? VOTE!

Until last week, MC Stan was hellbent on leaving Bigg Boss even if it meant breaking his contract and paying a huge amount of money as penalty.

Then, he changed his mind.

Namrata Thakker feels he should have stuck to his original decision.

His misogynistic remarks continue….

Stan has become more active after Salman Khan pumped him up on the weekend episode, saying his fans want him to continue on the show.

But his misogynistic remarks haven’t stopped!

What's worse, no one's called him out about his disgusting behaviour.

No one said anything when he passed derogatory comments about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

And after the nomination task this week, Sreejita De pulled up Stan for saying ‘main auraton se baat nahi karta.’

But the rapper got hyper and told her off for asking what he felt were nonsensical questions!

Suddenly overconfident

After Salman told Stan that his fans have been voting for him to stay in the house, he's suddenly become overconfident.

In the nomination task when no one voted against him, he felt everyone was afraid of his fans and hence did not want to send him to the danger zone.

That’s not all.

Lately, as a morning tradition in the house, the contestants have been asked to zumba but Stan doesn’t participate.

He did not participate in the ration task either and chose to sit next to his good friend, Sajid Khan.

He’s getting aggressive

Stan is also getting aggressive.

During the nomination tasks, contestants have a habit of interrupting each other.

Priyanka did the same when Stan was giving his reason for nominating Ankit Gupta.

But Stan got so angry that he threatened to throw the buzzer stand if it continued.

Anyone else in his place would have been reprimanded, but not Stan.

